What you should know before donating to Hurricane Ian relief

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Before you donate to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, there are several things you should know, according to the The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of South Central Louisiana.

Is the disaster appeal clear? The contribution request should clearly identify what disaster relief activities you are supporting. There are many possibilities such as temporary shelter, food, medical care and other emergency needs. Don’t assume what they do based solely on the group’s name.

Does the charity already have a presence in the impacted area? Charities that already have support staff in the impacted areas are more likely to deliver help quickly at a time of immediate need.

Is the charity an experienced relief organization? Experienced relief organizations will be able to provide help with greater speed and efficiency than a newly created effort.

If considering crowdfunding, do you know its procedures? Some crowdfunding sites take measures to vet postings after a disaster, others don’t. Review the site’s policies and procedures to find out. If in doubt, it is always safest to donate to people who you personally know and trust.

Does the organization meet the 20 BBB Charity Standards? We recommend donating to charities that meet all 20 of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Visit BBB’s We recommend donating to charities that meet all 20 of the BBB Standards for Charity Accountability. Visit BBB’s Give.org to access free evaluative reports on charities.

When in doubt check it out. Do your research before making a donation.

“It’s your responsibility to monitor your giving. If the money doesn’t go to the cause, then you’ve defeated the purpose of giving. Give with your heart but also with your head. Don’t make a decision solely based on emotions. You have to investigate before you donate,” said Carmen Million, President and C.E.O. of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana.

Below is a list of BBB Accredited Charities that are accepting donations for Hurricane Ian activities. The BBB says the organizations recently announced on their websites that they are collecting funds to help Ian relief efforts:

American Red Cross – Hurricane Ian Activities

Direct Relief – Hurricane Ian Activities

GlobalGiving – Hurricane Ian Activities

Heart to Heart International – Hurricane Ian Activities

Operation USA – Hurricane Ian Activities

Salvation Army – Hurricane Ian Activities

Save the Children – Hurricane Ian Activities

Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida. (Source: CNN/US AIR NATIONAL GUARD/MIAMI-DADE FIRE RESCUE/FLORIDA POWER & LIGHT)

Video shot Sunday shows flooding in Arcadia, Florida, after Hurricane Ian. (Carlos Martinelli/CNN)

Hurricane Ian caused catastrophic destruction in Florida. (JUJU GURGEL, WPLG, BOBBY PRATT, LEE COUNTY GOVERNMENT, FACEBOOK, US COAST GUARD, CNN)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.