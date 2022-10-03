West Baton Rouge tax renewal meetings start

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders of West Baton Rouge Schools are trying again to renew their property tax after voters turned it down originally.

West Baton Rouge’s 15-millage property tax equals about $8.5 million a year in taxpayer funding for 10 parish schools. That’s a fifth of the general fund.

“Attempting to run your household 20% less revenue that would be difficult for anybody,” said WBR Interim-Superintendent David Corona.

Corona explains the general fund pays for teacher salaries, school resource officers, school structures and resources, and even covers electric and water bills.

West Baton Rouge school leaders are trying again to renew their property tax after voters turned it down originally. (West Baton Rouge Schools)

“This particular tax was first passed in 1906 and it’s been renewed every 10 years since then. We feel like if we get the people out to vote, give them information about what this is for. The people in West Baton Rouge Parish has always supported schools as they should,” added Corona.

This tax renewal was on the ballot back in March, less than 2,000 voters showed up, and the proposal failed by just one vote. 973 yes votes to 974 no votes.

RELATED: WBR voters turn down tax millage renewal for education by one vote

“We have a healthy budget and we feel like as assessment values increase, we need to give some of this money back,” explained West Baton Rouge Council Member Carey Denstel.

Denstel and other council members have considered rolling back on mileages. Some members, like Denstel, believe the school system was getting too much money and not being as transparent with the public about how the money is distributed.

“For some reason, it barely failed, unfortunately, but I think what they are doing now, as they are educating the public and they are working to get the public. I think that’s going to work out, just outstanding for them, to hopefully get this passed,” added Denstel.

Denstel says the council was able to roll back on some portions of other mileages giving taxpayers back $3.8 million over the past three years.

Denstel believes the school system is moving in the right direction by hosting multiple meetings across the parish to answer questions. He hopes it will clear up some uncertainty and get more voters out to the polls.

If you are interested in attending a West Baton Rouge Tax Renewal Meeting, here is the schedule for this week:

Monday, Oct. 3: Caneview K-8 Cafeteria at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4: Brusly High School Media Center at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6: Port Allen High School Library at 6:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.