Trending a bit warmer but likely staying dry this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A quiet weather pattern will continue through this first week of October, but temperatures will trend a bit warmer in the days ahead. Morning lows will actually remain slightly below normal, but afternoon highs will run near normal through midweek, and above normal by late in the week.

For today, a few high clouds will roll across the area by this afternoon, but it remains much too dry for any rainfall. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid 80s, similar to what we experienced on Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 3 (WAFB)

We just wrapped up the sixth driest September on record in Baton Rouge with less than an inch of rainfall for the month and our extended outlook doesn’t really offer any hope for some needed rain.

We will periodically see weak cold fronts sliding through the area over the next 10 days, but it looks as though they’ll be moisture-starved and not capable of producing any rainfall. Otherwise, it starts to get rather warm late in the week, as highs reach the upper 80s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it looks as though LSU Football will benefit from a cold front expected to move through the area late Friday or early Saturday. For the 11 a.m. Saturday kickoff against Tennessee, look for temperatures in the mid 70s climbing into the low 80s by the end of the game. No rain is expected.

In the tropics, we’re tracking two separate areas over the Atlantic this morning. The first is located southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands and is given a 70% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Monday outlook. It looks as though this feature will remain over the open Atlantic.

The second area is east of the Windward Islands and is given a 40% chance of development. This one looks as though it will follow a generally westerly course through the Caribbean in the days ahead. The extended outlook suggests that high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico would tend to keep this system pinned rather far south, but it’s early in its life cycle and we’ll monitor trends in the days ahead.

