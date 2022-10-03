SMART LIVING: Hydration matters

ORLANDO, FLA. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - The human body is 60% water, and we need it to survive.

Water keeps our blood flowing, our joints moving, and our brain working. But nearly 80% of people do not drink enough water.

If you are dehydrated, you can experience fatigue, dizziness, and confusion. If left untreated, extreme dehydration can lead to heat stroke or even death.

Experts say the average man needs 15 and a half cups of water a day. For women, it’s 11 and a half.

There are also ways to stay hydrated other than water. Caffeine-free teas are just as hydrating as water, tea is packed with antioxidants, and it doesn’t matter the tea you like. Another way is fruit juice. One hundred percent fruit juice contains 85% water, plus you get the added benefit of vitamins. If you’re hydrating post-workout, chocolate milk is 90% water.

You can also eat your way to healthy hydration. One cup of watermelon contains half a cup of water plus several important nutrients. Cantaloupe is also 90% water. Ninety-one percent of a strawberry’s and peach’s weight comes from water. Vegetables like cauliflower are 92% water and are rich in Vitamin C and Vitamin K, which can help you stay hydrated. One cup of lettuce provides a quarter cup of water.

Some things that won’t do a good job of keeping you hydrated include soda, coffee, energy drinks, sweet tea, and even lemonade. Why is that? They are either loaded with caffeine, unnatural sugars, or even both, which dehydrate the body more than hydrating it.

