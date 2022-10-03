Sen. Kennedy suggests critics of police to ‘Call A Crackhead’ in new ad; some think line goes too far

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new political advertisement for the 2022 Louisiana Senate Race has people talking.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy released his third televised ad of his re-election campaign recently.

One line in the ad is being shared across social media. The senator says, “Look, if you hate cops just because they’re cops, the next time you’re in trouble, call a crackhead.”

A spokesperson with Kennedy’s campaign says, “The ad outlines Kennedy’s record of fighting crime, supporting law enforcement, and working to make Louisiana communities safe. Kennedy has an extensive track record of combatting crime and was recently endorsed by the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Association.”

“Violent crime is surging in Louisiana. Woke leaders blame the police. I blame the criminals. I voted against the early release of violent criminals, and I opposed defunding the police because I know the difference between criminals and their innocent victims,” said Kennedy in the political advertisement.

Some people think the “crackhead” line in the ad goes a little overboard.

“The fact that something like that would be said to make fun of people who are dying with everything that’s going on in our community,” said Tonja Myles, a mental health and substance abuse advocate. “Being a person in recovery and being an ex-crackhead, I was very offended, and I thought that went too far.”

12 other candidates are trying to unseat Kennedy. Click here for more details. That includes Democrats Gary Chambers and Luke Mixon, who are already attacking the recent ad by the senator.

“We have to address violent crime. We do that by funding our police departments. Senator Kennedy voted against $350 billion in funding for local police departments. To paraphrase Senator Kennedy, watch what people do, not just their embarrassing one-liners,” said Luke Mixon (D), candidate for U.S. Senate.

In a video posted on social media, Gary Chambers Jr. called the ad “racist as hell.”

Chambers’ tweet goes on to say, “He (Kennedy) spends more time dropping one-liners than actually doing his job. He’s a walking dog whistle, and I won’t let it slide.”

“President Trump once said that he could shoot somebody on 5th Avenue and still win an election. I think John Kennedy can talk about crackheads and weed killer all day long and still win an election,” said WAFB political analyst Jim Engster.

The primary election is set for November 8. Early voting begins on October 25.

