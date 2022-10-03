Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sacheen Littlefeather dies; she turned down Marlon Brando’s Oscar in 1973

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon Brando was declining his Oscar as best actor for his role in 'The Godfather,' on March 27, 1973. The move was meant to protest Hollywood's treatment of American Indians. Littlefeather, 75, died at her California home on Sunday.(AP Photo, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American activist who turned down an Academy Award on Marlon Brando’s behalf in 1973, has died, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced late Sunday night. She was 75 years old.

Littlefeather had been suffering from breast cancer in recent years, and died Sunday at her home in Novato, California, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The Academy and Littlefeather had reconciled earlier in the year, and she accepted an in-person apology at the Academy Museum on Sept. 17 for the way she was treated at the 1973 Academy Awards.

Brando had opted out of accepting his 1973 Oscar for best actor for role in “The Godfather” in protest for the way Indigenous people were treated and in tribute for the occupation of Wounded Knee by members of an activist group.

Littlefeather read a statement on his behalf, and she was largely met with boos and public criticism

She had a few small roles before her statement at the Oscars; she said after that, she was blacklisted, according to Variety.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel prize in medicine awarded for research on evolution
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 3
Trending a bit warmer but likely staying dry this week
FILE - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are shown in this file photo. The Bidens...
‘We’re with you,’ Biden tells Puerto Rico ahead of visit
Winds pushed flames through several neighboring triple-deckers.
Fire that burned old Wahlberg home spreads
A Ukrainian serviceman sits on a T-80 tank that they claimed had been captured from the Russian...
Ukrainian troops continue offensive, claim new gains