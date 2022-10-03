Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Painting the Parking Lot Pink at Ochsner Cancer Center

Ochsner Cancer Center.
Ochsner Cancer Center.(Ochsner Cancer Center)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s officially the first full week of October, also known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 

Each year in October, the Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge paints their parking lot’s stripes pink.

Cancer Center staff members do the painting as a show of support for those diagnosed with breast cancer, as well as all cancer patients. The pink stripes remind patients they’re not alone in the fight against cancer, and that there is hope.

Dr. Jay Brooks, Chairman of the Department of Hematology/Oncology and Chief of Staff with Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge said this month is also about hope for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

Brooks said early detection is really important.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
La. School invites BR area students to informational meeting Oct. 3
Donation alert.
What you should know before donating to Hurricane Ian relief
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 3
Trending a bit warmer but likely staying dry this week
Baton Rouge mother takes stand against suicide and bullying with fashion show