Painting the Parking Lot Pink at Ochsner Cancer Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s officially the first full week of October, also known as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Each year in October, the Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge paints their parking lot’s stripes pink.

Cancer Center staff members do the painting as a show of support for those diagnosed with breast cancer, as well as all cancer patients. The pink stripes remind patients they’re not alone in the fight against cancer, and that there is hope.

Dr. Jay Brooks, Chairman of the Department of Hematology/Oncology and Chief of Staff with Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge said this month is also about hope for those diagnosed with breast cancer.

Brooks said early detection is really important.

