Officials try to ID 3 after liquor allegedly stolen from Walmart

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are asking the public for help identifying multiple people as part of a theft investigation in Ascension Parish.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, detectives are trying to identify three people regarding the theft of more than $600 dollars worth of liquor from Walmart in Prairieville.

Anyone with information should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636; text 847411 to their anonymous tip line; or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

