Officials announce investigation into possible inmate suicide

Police Lights
Police Lights
By WAFB staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the possible suicide of a man believed to be an inmate who allegedly walked off during his work release.

The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office released the following statement about their investigation:

On September 19, 2022, a West Feliciana Parish work release inmate walked off from his assigned work location at Jett’s in Jackson. The inmate was identified as Matthew D. Walker, a white male age 29 of Denham Springs. Our office was notified by WFPSO of the escape and assisted in attempts to locate the escapee.

On October 2, 2022, EFPSO was notified by Jackson PD of what was believed to be a human body hanging in a tree in the cemetery in Jackson across from the civic center. Chief Fred Allen of Jackson PD requested that EFPSO investigate the matter.

EFPSO Detectives, as well as the East Feliciana Parish Coroner’s Office, responded to the scene. Based upon their preliminary investigation and evidence recovered at the scene, the responding EFPSO Deputies believe the body to be that of the escaped inmate Walker. The investigators believe that the manner of death was suicide. The investigation is ongoing with the official identity of the body and the cause and manner of death to be determined by the Coroner, Dr. Ewell Dewitt Bickham III.

