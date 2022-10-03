Multiple crews respond to two-alarm house fire in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple fire departments responded to a two-alarm house fire around noon on Sunday, Oct. 2.

In a Facebook post, the East Side Fire Department (ESFD) stated crews were dispatched to the blaze on Rhonda Avenue, not far from O’Neal Lane.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department, the St. George Fire Department, and the District Six Fire Department also helped to put the fire out.

According to ESFD, firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the home.

Firefighters entered the home and tried to put it out but were forced out of the home due to extreme heat.

The fire was upgraded to a second-alarm to provide additional manpower before the fire could be placed under control.

The homeowner evacuated before crews arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the East Side Fire Department reported.

