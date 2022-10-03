Facebook
LSU DE BJ Ojulari names SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for second time this season

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)
LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (18)(WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Oct. 3, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance in the 21-17 comeback win over Auburn on Oct. 1.

It was the second time this season Ojulari has received the honor. The first was against Mississippi State.

Against Auburn, Ojulari had four tackles, including two sacks, and a forced fumble.

The fumble came on a strip-sack in the second quarter. The ball was scooped up by safety Jay Ward and returned for a touchdown.

It was LSU’s first score of the game after being down 17-0.

