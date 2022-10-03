La. School invites BR area students to informational meeting Oct. 3

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WAFB) - For high school students and families in the Baton Rouge area interested in applying for the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts (LSMSA), there is an upcoming opportunity to do so.

School officials say there will be an informational meeting on Monday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. for interested high-achieving, academically motivated students.

The event will be held at the Louisiana Culinary Institute located at 10550 Airline Hwy in Baton Rouge.

Anyone interested in registering can email: admissions@lsmsa.edu.

For more information about LSMSA’s application process, please visit https://www.lsmsa.edu/apply. If you have questions, you can contact LSMSA Enrollment Services at admissions@lsmsa.edu or 318-357-2503.

LSMSA students are taught at the college level while also learning independent-living skills that help them to be better prepared for the college experience.

“These events are excellent opportunities to get a first-hand look at what LSMSA is all about,” said Emily Shumate, LSMSA Director of Enrollment Management & Institutional Research. “Students and their families are able to talk with the Office of Enrollment Services and learn more about why LSMSA could be a good fit for them.”

