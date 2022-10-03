Facebook
La. lawmaker discusses his push to eliminate state income tax

State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville
State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s income tax policy is once again a topic of debate, as lawmakers revisit ditching it altogether.

State Representative Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, says Louisiana has one of the highest sales tax rates in the country.

However, with the sales tax on top of the income tax, Louisiana’s economy still falls short when it comes to population growth and job opportunity.

Nelson said this opens up the opportunity to restructure government by looking at neighboring states that have seen successful increases in attracting people and jobs.

