La. lawmaker discusses his push to eliminate state income tax

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s income tax policy is once again a topic of debate, as lawmakers revisit ditching it altogether.

State Representative Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, says Louisiana has one of the highest sales tax rates in the country.

However, with the sales tax on top of the income tax, Louisiana’s economy still falls short when it comes to population growth and job opportunity.

Nelson said this opens up the opportunity to restructure government by looking at neighboring states that have seen successful increases in attracting people and jobs.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.