Hunters can receive free deer corn for donating blood this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LifeShare Blood Center announced they are teaming up with Tractor Supply to hunt for blood donors this deer season.

According to LifeShare, anyone who donates blood at the LifeShare Donor Center at 5745 Essen Lane through Saturday, Oct. 8, will receive a free bag of deer corn, courtesy of Tractor Supply.

This partnership, which is months in the making, comes at a critical time for the country’s blood supply, officials say.

“The nation’s blood inventory in September was the highest it has been in months,” said LifeShare Executive Director of Blood Operations Benjamin Prijatel. “Then Hurricane Ian hit, and thousands of blood drives in the South were canceled. It is critical we get back on track and get blood to hospitals before the holiday season.”

Officials say this partnership will help stabilize the blood supply and ease the burden of rising costs for hunters. The price of deer corn has more than doubled since last year, added officials.

“We have pallets of deer corn on site. Our staff will help load it into your car. Plus, you’ll get a t-shirt and a camo tote bag,” said Prijatel.

To make an appointment to donate blood, click here.

