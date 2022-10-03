Facebook
Family Dollar issues recall for pregnancy tests, condoms, other products

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family Dollar has issued a voluntary recall for dozens of products that were stored outside of labeled temperature requirements, according to the FDA.

The products were shipped to stores between May 1, 2022, and July 10, 2022. They include pregnancy tests, condoms, denture cleansers, and more. Click here for a more complete list.

The recall does not apply to products that were shipped to stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska, or Hawaii.

Customers who have questions or concerns about the recalled products can contact the Family Dollar customer service by calling the number (844) 636-7687. The FDA is also urging people to contact a doctor with any immediate concerns about the recall.

In addition, you can report any reactions to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program. Click here for those details.

