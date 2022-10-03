DOTD asks public to complete survey about Government St. ‘road diet’ project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are asking the public to complete a survey about the Government Street “road diet” project and the Lobdell roundabout.

Construction in both areas wrapped up in October of 2021, and officials want to know the public’s opinion since the work was completed.

The project in Baton Rouge reduced Government Street to one travel lane in both directions and added bicycle lanes. In addition, crews built a roundabout to replace traffic signals at Government Street, Lobdell Avenue, and Independence Park Boulevard.

The work came with a price tag of $11.7 million.

