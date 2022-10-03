Facebook
Brian Kelly to recap LSU win over Auburn, preview Tennessee game

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s 21-17 victory over Auburn and will preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee.

Kelly is expected to speak during a press conference around noon on Monday, Oct 3.

The Auburn win led to a No. 25 ranking for LSU in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

LSU will go up against Tennessee in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8.

