Brian Kelly to recap LSU win over Auburn, preview Tennessee game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s 21-17 victory over Auburn and will preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee.

Kelly is expected to speak during a press conference around noon on Monday, Oct 3.

The Auburn win led to a No. 25 ranking for LSU in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

LSU will go up against Tennessee in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8.

