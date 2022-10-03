Brian Kelly to recap LSU win over Auburn, preview Tennessee game
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap his team’s 21-17 victory over Auburn and will preview the upcoming matchup against Tennessee.
Kelly is expected to speak during a press conference around noon on Monday, Oct 3.
The Auburn win led to a No. 25 ranking for LSU in the latest AP Top 25 poll.
LSU will go up against Tennessee in Baton Rouge on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.