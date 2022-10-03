Facebook
Baton Rouge mother takes stand against suicide and bullying with fashion show

The 'I Have a Heart' foundation partnered with Southern University to bring awareness to bullying and suicide with 2nd annual fashion show.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 11:22 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The ‘I Have a Heart’ foundation partnered with Southern University to bring awareness to bullying and suicide with 2nd annual fashion show.

Traeh Thyssen is the heart of this event, he died of suicide because of being bullied in school.

His love for modeling inspired his family to put on a fashion show in his memory.

“I think what we need to be paying more attention to is when children are going through something, how can we be a safety net? How can they help them through the situation,” said Renita Williams Thomas, friend of family.

Traeh’s name is heart spelled backwards. That’s what inspired his mother, Rosalyn Thyssen, to begin the ‘I Have a Heart’ foundation. The foundation serves as a resource for folks suffering with their mental and emotional health.

“When you think about hearts, you think about somebody that’s loving, compassionate, caring, giving, and that’s everything that he was,” said Rosalyn Thyssen.

Family and friends wanted to remind people that there is help there.

The foundation hopes to continue serving as a listening ear and reaching out to anyone that is struggling or feels alone.

“One thing that I wish Traeh knew is that tomorrow gets better. So anybody that’s going through anything where they feel like they just can’t take it anymore, I just need you to know that tomorrow gets better. I promise you it gets better, but you got to be here to see it,” said Thyssen.

