Baker woman sentenced in case involving COVID-19 Cares Act money, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baker woman was sentenced for wire fraud and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 Cares Act assistance, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Chanda Hall, 44, faces 26 months in federal prison along with two years of supervised release. She has also been ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $25,000 in restitution to the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Officials said Hall submitted two applications for Cares Act assistance in 2020. The first was for a company that had its registration revoked and had no bank account. The SBA denied the application, but Hall submitted a second application for a non-profit corporation called First Home, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Authorities added the second application document contained several false statements about Hall’s criminal history, the number of people her non-profit corporation employed, and the non-profit’s gross revenues. According to authorities, Hall got several opportunities to withdraw the application or explain that she misunderstood the process but lied to investigators on more than one occasion.

The court also found Hall gave false testimony during her trial in June of 2022, according to authorities.

The investigation was a collaboration between the FBI, SBA Office of Inspector General, and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration.

