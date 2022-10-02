Woman’s Hospital hosting Walk to Remember

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital is hosting a Walk to Remember event on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 2.

The peaceful walk will get underway at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Main Library at Goodwood in Baton Rouge. The event is free and open to the public.

People who have a sign from a previous Anna’s Grace Foundation or Maddie’s Footprints event will be allowed to place the sign along the route. However, those people are being asked to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m.

The walk helps to mark the start of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Registration is not required.

