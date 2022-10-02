Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman’s Hospital hosting Walk to Remember

The walk helps to mark the start of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Woman’s Hospital is hosting a Walk to Remember event on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 2.

The peaceful walk will get underway at 6 p.m. on the grounds of the Main Library at Goodwood in Baton Rouge. The event is free and open to the public.

People who have a sign from a previous Anna’s Grace Foundation or Maddie’s Footprints event will be allowed to place the sign along the route. However, those people are being asked to arrive no later than 5:45 p.m.

The walk helps to mark the start of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. Registration is not required.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

A Walls Project and Baton Roots, welcomed members of communities and a local high school to...
Baton Rouge sows good seed into the community
Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police hosting family health and safety day
The first edition of Live After 5 kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the...
Live After 5 in full swing
Apply for La.’s Child Care Assistance Program