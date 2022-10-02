SGFD investigate the cause of house fire, arson suspected

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is investigating an arson case house fire.

Officials responded to the 2200 block of General Beauregard Ave., around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 1.

Firefighters said upon arrival the fire was showing from the side of the building, going from the ground floor to the attic.

Crews were able to get the fire under control just before it could spread to the rest of the home.

SGFD investigators were called to the scene and were able to rule the fire as arson, according to officials.

Reports show SGFD Engines 653, 613, 683, Squad 655, Ladder 618, Medic Unit 687, a Safety Officer, and a Battalion Chief were all active on scene.

Red Cross was called to assist the occupants of the home.

No injuries were reported at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 225-251-4890.

