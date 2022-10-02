Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SGFD investigate the cause of house fire, arson suspected

(St. George Fire Prevention)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is investigating an arson case house fire.

Officials responded to the 2200 block of General Beauregard Ave., around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 1.

Firefighters said upon arrival the fire was showing from the side of the building, going from the ground floor to the attic.

Crews were able to get the fire under control just before it could spread to the rest of the home.

SGFD investigators were called to the scene and were able to rule the fire as arson, according to officials.

Reports show SGFD Engines 653, 613, 683, Squad 655, Ladder 618, Medic Unit 687, a Safety Officer, and a Battalion Chief were all active on scene.

Red Cross was called to assist the occupants of the home.

No injuries were reported at the time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 225-251-4890.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that injuried K9
TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that left K9 injured
Walk to Remember
Woman’s Hospital hosting Walk to Remember
Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 2
October weather continues; watching a wave in Atlantic