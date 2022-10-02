October weathers continues; watching a wave in Atlantic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a cool start this Sunday morning with temperatures starting in the low 50s in Baton Rouge and even upper 40s up in New Roads.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 2 (wafb)

Temperatures will rebound quickly with very dry weather. High pressure will remain in control of our regional weather pattern over the next several days with mainly sunny and dry conditions into next week.

As for the tropics, we just have one wave left in the Atlantic with a high chance of development over the next five days. If it gets a name, it’ll be Julia.

Today will be sunny and breezy at times in the afternoon with highs reaching the low to mid 80s. Sunday night will be clear and cool but not quite as cold with lows in the upper 50s by Monday morning. Monday through Friday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry with highs gaining about a degree per day until we reach the upper 80s late week. Another cold front should come through before next weekend, but as of now, it looks like a dry front.

