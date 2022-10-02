McCray accounts for 5 TDs, as Southern routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Eric Dooley and his Jaguars picked up their first SWAC win of the season by dominating Arkansas-Pine Bluff at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Southern celebrated a 59-3 victory over the Golden Lions. The Jags improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the SWAC.

Quarterback Besean McCray was 14-of-18 for 241 yards and four touchdowns. He threw one interception. McCray was also the team’s leading rusher with eight carries for 89 yards and another score.

McCray’s main target was Cassius Allen, who had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. Gregory Perkins only had two catches but one of those went for 54 yards. The other was a 14-yard score. Kendric Rhymes and Cornelius Dyson also caught touchdown passes.

On the ground, Rhymes had 10 rushes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

The Southern defense had four interceptions, including a 62-yard pick-six by Corione Harris. The Jags also had three sacks in the game.

Southern next hits the road to take on Dooley’s former team, the Prairie View Panthers, on Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

