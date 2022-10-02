Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

McCray accounts for 5 TDs, as Southern routs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Southern Jaguars
Southern Jaguars(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Eric Dooley and his Jaguars picked up their first SWAC win of the season by dominating Arkansas-Pine Bluff at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Southern celebrated a 59-3 victory over the Golden Lions. The Jags improved to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the SWAC.

Quarterback Besean McCray was 14-of-18 for 241 yards and four touchdowns. He threw one interception. McCray was also the team’s leading rusher with eight carries for 89 yards and another score.

McCray’s main target was Cassius Allen, who had five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. Gregory Perkins only had two catches but one of those went for 54 yards. The other was a 14-yard score. Kendric Rhymes and Cornelius Dyson also caught touchdown passes.

On the ground, Rhymes had 10 rushes for 81 yards and two touchdowns.

The Southern defense had four interceptions, including a 62-yard pick-six by Corione Harris. The Jags also had three sacks in the game.

Southern next hits the road to take on Dooley’s former team, the Prairie View Panthers, on Saturday, Oct. 8. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

LSU Tigers
LSU rallies to edge Auburn
LSU wide receiver Jaray Jenkins (10)
LSU WR Jaray Jenkins is Jena’s Giant
LSU WR Jaray Jenkins is Jena's Giant
‘Everything Matters in Baseball’ LSU legend Skip Bertman holds signing for new book