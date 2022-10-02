Facebook
LSU ranks No. 25 in latest AP Top 25 poll

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
LSU head coach Brian Kelly(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers are ranked No. 25 in the latest released AP Top 25 poll.

The new poll was released one day after the LSU football team came out ahead of Auburn with a 21-17 victory. LSU improved to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in the SEC.

RELATED STORY: LSU rallies to edge Auburn

Below is the complete list of ranked teams:

1. Alabama

2. Georgia

3: Ohio State

4: Michigan

5: Clemson

6. USC

7: Oklahoma State

8: Tennessee

9: Ole Miss

10: Penn State

11: Utah

12: Oregon

13: Kentucky

14: North Carolina State

15: Wake Forest

16: BYU

17: TCU

18: UCLA

19: Kansas

20: Kansas State

21: Washington

22: Syracuse

23: Mississippi State

24: Cincinnati

25: LSU

