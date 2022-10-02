Facebook
Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of shots fired at Juban Crossing.

The report came in around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, according to officials.

Officials added there were no victims or damage found at the scene of the shooting. However, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies located shell casings in a grassy area beyond the mall property.

The investigation continues. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with details that may be able to help investigators to call the number (225) 686-2241 x1.

