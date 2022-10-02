Depleted Saints squad comes up just short against Vikings in London

LONDON, U.K. (WAFB) - The Saints were without several key players and fought all game, but in the end, penalties hurt them against the Vikings in London.

The Saints fell 28-25.

Wil Lutz’s 61-yard field goal attempt with :02 left was no good. It hit the upright and crossbar.

Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas, and Andrus Peat were all out for the game.

Andy Dalton filled in at quarterback and finished 20-of-28 for 236 yards and a touchdown. Latavius Murray had 11 carries for 57 yards and a touchdown. Chris Olave had four catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

The Saints defense sacked Kirk Cousins three times and Tyrann Mathieu intercepted him once.

Cousins was 25-of-38 for 273 yards and a touchdown. Former LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson had 10 catches for 147 yards. He ran for a score.

SCORING PLAYS:

1st Qtr:

Alexander Mattison Pass From Kirk Cousins for 15 Yds (Vikings - 7, Saints - 0)

2nd Qtr:

Chris Olave Pass From Andy Dalton for 4 Yds (Vikings - 7, Saints - 7)

Greg Joseph Made 28 Yd Field Goal (Vikings - 10, Saints - 7)

Greg Joseph Made 36 Yd Field Goal (Vikings - 13, Saints - 7)

3rd Qtr:

Greg Joseph Made 24 Yd Field Goal (Vikings - 16, Saints - 7)

Latavius Murray 1 Yd Rush (Vikings - 16, Saints - 14)

4th Qtr:

Greg Joseph Made 46 Yd Field Goal (Vikings - 19, Saints - 14)

Taysom Hill 2 Yd Rush, Andy Dalton pass to Jarvis Landry for 2-pt conversion (Vikings - 19, Saints - 22)

Justin Jefferson 3 Yd Rush (Vikings - 25, Saints - 22)

Wil Lutz Made 60 Yd Field Goal (Vikings - 25, Saints - 25)

Greg Joseph Made 47 Yd Field Goal (Vikings - 28, Saints - 25)

