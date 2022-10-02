Baton Rouge sows good seed into the community

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Walls Project and Baton Roots, welcomed members of communities and a local high school to learn everything about yoga and gardening. The event was presented by the Walls Project.

Kelli Rogers is the project manager of the Geaux Get Healthy program, a coalition focused on educating people and making fresh food affordable and accessible.

“We get to see things actually growing in the ground, which for some of us if we grew up in the city might not have a lot of experience with,” said Kelli Rogers, Project Manager of Geaux Get Healthy.

Today Rogers and other organizations were able to help give high schoolers and members of the community tips and tricks on growing and creating healthy meals.

“I think a lot of people don’t understand that to have a good community you really need to poor into it,” said Dae’jhon Lewis, a City Year Volunteer.

Dae’jhon Lewis is a volunteer with the City Year organization, she says the Baton Roots community garden is a staple here in Baton Rouge.

“Having an opportunity where people can come out and get support or support everything like the gardens that we have here are actually public gardens, so people from the community can actually come in and harvest everything that they need,” said Lewis.

