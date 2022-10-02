Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

High-ranking APSO deputy arrested for first offense DWI, sheriff says

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kamren Phillips and Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high-ranking deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Captain TJ Gaughf was arrested for first offense DWI.

Deputies say Gaughf was stopped by Louisiana State Police after crossing the fog line on Airline Highway in Duplessis, on Sunday, Oct. 2, at around 12:15 a.m.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish jail after registering a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of .15.

“Any deputy, be they of low or high rank, will be held to the highest standards in law enforcement, and I expect Captain Gaughf to abide by the rules of the Disciplinary Review Board as well as consequences and ruling of the court,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Gaughf has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation with the APSO’s internal Disciplinary Review Board.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

SGFD investigating a house fire ruled arson
TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that injuried K9
TPSO: 3 arrested following standoff that left K9 injured
Walk to Remember
Woman’s Hospital hosting Walk to Remember
Deputies investigate report of shots fired at Juban Crossing