High-ranking APSO deputy arrested for first offense DWI, sheriff says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A high-ranking deputy with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, Captain TJ Gaughf was arrested for first offense DWI.

Deputies say Gaughf was stopped by Louisiana State Police after crossing the fog line on Airline Highway in Duplessis, on Sunday, Oct. 2, at around 12:15 a.m.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish jail after registering a BAC (blood alcohol concentration) of .15.

“Any deputy, be they of low or high rank, will be held to the highest standards in law enforcement, and I expect Captain Gaughf to abide by the rules of the Disciplinary Review Board as well as consequences and ruling of the court,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Gaughf has been suspended indefinitely pending an investigation with the APSO’s internal Disciplinary Review Board.

