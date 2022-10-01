Facebook
WANTED: Officials searching for murder suspect who could be in the BR area

Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington
Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington(St. John Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RESERVE, La. (WAFB) - The St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in the area of East 21st Street on Saturday, October 1.

Officials say the victim was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

After investigation SJPSO believe Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington, 21, is the person responsible for the homicide.

Officials say Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento with a license plate that reads LA: 423FGL. Washington was last seen driving eastbound on I-10 from the LaPlace Area.

Detectives believe she could be in the Baton Rouge Area.

If you have any information on Washington’s whereabouts, officials urge you to contact the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 504-494-3714.

