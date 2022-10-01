Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Sunny and dry weather to open October

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, October 1.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More sunshine is in order for this weekend after finishing a very dry September. In fact, this was one of the driest Septembers on record for Baton Rouge, receiving a total of only 0.86 inches of rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 1(wafb)

This puts us at number six for the all-time driest Septembers on record, just missing the top five! Under a ridge of high pressure, we will continue to see sunny and dry weather both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 1(wafb)

Cool nights and mornings will still be the rule over the next several nights, with lows in the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 1(wafb)

It may be breezy at times in the afternoon. The next chance of rain is not within the next ten days. As for the tropics, what’s left of Ian is moving inland in the Carolinas, and there is a wave off the African coast with a medium chance of development.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 1
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 1(wafb)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

Jared Silverman gives the 9 a.m. forecast on Saturday, October 1
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, October 1
Weekend Forecast
One of the driest Septembers on record draws to a close
Jay Grymes gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Friday, September 30.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, September 30
Meteorologist Jared Silverman gives the 8 p.m. weather forecast on Friday, September 30, 2022.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, Sept. 30