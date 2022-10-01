Sunny and dry weather to open October

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More sunshine is in order for this weekend after finishing a very dry September. In fact, this was one of the driest Septembers on record for Baton Rouge, receiving a total of only 0.86 inches of rain.

This puts us at number six for the all-time driest Septembers on record, just missing the top five! Under a ridge of high pressure, we will continue to see sunny and dry weather both Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Cool nights and mornings will still be the rule over the next several nights, with lows in the mid 50s Saturday and Sunday morning.

It may be breezy at times in the afternoon. The next chance of rain is not within the next ten days. As for the tropics, what’s left of Ian is moving inland in the Carolinas, and there is a wave off the African coast with a medium chance of development.

