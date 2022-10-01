Pelicans, Nance agree on two-year. $21.6 million contract extension, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans and forward Larry Nance Jr. have agreed on a two-year contract extension worth $21.6 million, according to a published report.

ESPN NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski reported the new deal Saturday (Oct. 1) after speaking with the player’s agent Mark Bartelstein.

New Orleans Pelicans F Larry Nance Jr., has agreed on a two-year, $21.6 million contract extension, his agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. Nance’s total deal ties him to the franchise for three years and $31.3 million. pic.twitter.com/dZl6bewRxB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2022

The Pelicans did not immediately comment on the report.

The reported extension would bind Nance to the team for three years -- through the 2024-25 season -- at a total contract value of $31.3 million.

Nance, 29, joins Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and C.J. McCollum on long-term deals, forming a solid core of players for the Pelicans moving forward.

Nance last season averaged 7 points and 5.4 rebounds in 46 games with Portland and New Orleans. During the Pelicans’ six-game playoff run, Nance averaged 9.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

📍 NOLA — Larry Nance Jr (@Larrydn22) October 1, 2022

