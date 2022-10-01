Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Parts of Slaughter under boil advisory due to water main break

Some residents of the Slaughter area are under an immediate boil advisory due to a water main break, according to town officials.
By Kamren Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Some residents of the Slaughter area are under an immediate boil advisory due to a water main break, according to town officials.

Officials added every resident West of Munson St. in Meadowood Subdivision, including Rush, Graves, Munson, and Meadowood are under this advisory until further notice.

No other details were available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

With football being one of the most popular youth sports, doctors want parents to know the...
Doctors, former players discuss athlete safety after Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury
Weekend Forecast
One of the driest Septembers on record draws to a close
Some residents of the Slaughter area are under an immediate boil advisory due to a water main...
Parts of Slaughter under boil advisory due to water main break
A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs