Parts of Slaughter under boil advisory due to water main break

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Some residents of the Slaughter area are under an immediate boil advisory due to a water main break, according to town officials.

Officials added every resident West of Munson St. in Meadowood Subdivision, including Rush, Graves, Munson, and Meadowood are under this advisory until further notice.

No other details were available.

