LSP: Denham Springs man killed in crash
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man has been killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.
Authorities said the victim, Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
The investigation revealed that Bernard was driving north on I-49 just before the crash. According to authorities, his vehicle veered off the roadway for unknown reasons, entered the median, crashed into a guardrail, and then overturned.
Bernard was not restrained at the time of the crash and died as a result, police say. They added a passenger in the vehicle was restrained and had moderate injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
