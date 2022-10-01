Facebook
LSP: Denham Springs man killed in crash

(unsplash.com)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Denham Springs man has been killed in a crash in Natchitoches Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said the victim, Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, was killed around 6 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.

The investigation revealed that Bernard was driving north on I-49 just before the crash. According to authorities, his vehicle veered off the roadway for unknown reasons, entered the median, crashed into a guardrail, and then overturned.

Bernard was not restrained at the time of the crash and died as a result, police say. They added a passenger in the vehicle was restrained and had moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

