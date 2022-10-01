Louisiana State Police hosting family health and safety day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are hoping the public will show up for its annual family health and safety day.

The event is known as Troop A Day and will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, between noon and 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Baton Rouge General Bluebonnet campus.

The public will get to witness work being done by law enforcement through demonstrations with patrol units, the LSP bomb robot, helicopters, and the LSU mobile command post. There will also be assistance with car seat safety, disaster recovery, and health screenings.

According to Louisiana State Police, the event will offer kid-friendly activities as well. There will be K9 exhibits, interactive games, and other activities.

Troop A Day is free to the public.

