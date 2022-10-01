Fall discounts offered at Louisiana parks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Parks is offering discounts on overnight stays throughout the fall season.

Officials said campers can get four nights for the price of three nights at Louisiana State Parks. The deal applies to cabins, campsites, and group camps.

You must make a new reservation to get the discount. Interested residents can book their next stay at a park by going to ReserveLaStateParks.com and entering the promo code KICKOFF2022.

“As the weather starts turning cooler, it will be the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy our Louisiana State Parks,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “From world-class fishing at Jimmie Davis and North Toledo Bend, to horseback riding at Chemin-A-Haut, Lake Bistineau, or Bogue Chitto state parks, maybe play a round of disc golf at Lake Claiborne, or ride the ATV trail at South Toledo Bend, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall.”

