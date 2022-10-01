Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Fall discounts offered at Louisiana parks

New policy will soon allow dogs to stay overnight at Louisiana State Park cabins
(tcw-wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Parks is offering discounts on overnight stays throughout the fall season.

Officials said campers can get four nights for the price of three nights at Louisiana State Parks. The deal applies to cabins, campsites, and group camps.

You must make a new reservation to get the discount. Interested residents can book their next stay at a park by going to ReserveLaStateParks.com and entering the promo code KICKOFF2022.

“As the weather starts turning cooler, it will be the perfect time of year to get out and enjoy our Louisiana State Parks,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “From world-class fishing at Jimmie Davis and North Toledo Bend, to horseback riding at Chemin-A-Haut, Lake Bistineau, or Bogue Chitto state parks, maybe play a round of disc golf at Lake Claiborne, or ride the ATV trail at South Toledo Bend, there is something for everyone to enjoy this fall.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

LSP: Denham Springs man killed in crash
Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police hosting family health and safety day
Jaran Adams
Arrest made in connection with Livingston Parish shooting, deputies say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 1
Sunny and dry weather to open October