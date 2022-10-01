Arrest made in connection with Livingston Parish shooting, deputies say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place on May 9, 2022.

According to LPSO, Jaran Adams, 21, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.

The shooting happened on Pardue Road in Springfield. On May 12, 2022, a separate shooting also took place in the same area and left an 8-year-old girl injured. According to investigators, an arrest in the shooting on May 12 is expected soon.

Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were able to arrest Adams after comparing evidence from the shooting scene on May 9 with evidence collected by Hammond Police in an unrelated case.

“This case was made because of dedication, good investigative work, and strong working partnerships with our law enforcement partners,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

