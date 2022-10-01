Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Arrest made in connection with Livingston Parish shooting, deputies say

Jaran Adams
Jaran Adams(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office have made an arrest in connection with a drive-by shooting that took place on May 9, 2022.

According to LPSO, Jaran Adams, 21, was taken into custody on charges of aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.

The shooting happened on Pardue Road in Springfield. On May 12, 2022, a separate shooting also took place in the same area and left an 8-year-old girl injured. According to investigators, an arrest in the shooting on May 12 is expected soon.

RELATED STORY: https://www.wafb.com/2022/05/12/8-year-old-injured-shooting-deputies-searching-dark-colored-car/

Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were able to arrest Adams after comparing evidence from the shooting scene on May 9 with evidence collected by Hammond Police in an unrelated case.

“This case was made because of dedication, good investigative work, and strong working partnerships with our law enforcement partners,” said Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan, 18,...
Arrest made in shooting death of 20-year-old near O’Neal Lane, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 1
Sunny and dry weather to open October
Closures are scheduled for I-10 and I-110 on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
Drivers made aware of upcoming closures on I-10, I-110
A scary moment on Thursday, Sept. 29, involving Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has...
Doctors, former players discuss athlete safety after Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury
Football Concussion
Doctors, former players discuss athlete safety after Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury