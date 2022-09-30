Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Dennis Allen: Winston doubtful; Thomas out against Vikings for Saints on Sunday in London

Referee Shawn Hochuli (83) talks to New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton before...
Referee Shawn Hochuli (83) talks to New Orleans Saints' Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton before an NFL football joint practice session with the Green Bay Packers Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 9:20 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, U.K. (WVUE) - UPDATE - Saints head coach Dennis Allen says that Jameis Winston is doutful to play against Minnesota on Sunday and wide receiver Michael Thomas is out.

Jameis Winston misses his third straight practice on Friday for the Saints in London.

Andy Dalton continued to take first-team snaps with Taysom Hill in a reserve role at quarterback.

Despite head coach Dennis Allen and Jameis Winston himself saying Wednesday (Sept. 28) that the Saints starting quarterback would return to practice Thursday, Winston was absent for a second straight practice.

Again, Andy Dalton took first-team reps and Taysom Hill took reserve reps at quarterback.

Michael Thomas was also not present at practice.

After three straight weeks of underwhelming offensive performances, the Saints have prepared to make a change at quarterback if necessary when they face the Minnesota Vikings in London, according to Fox 8 sports analyst Jeff Duncan.

Jameis Winston was not at practice on Wednesday (Sept. 28) and backup Andy Dalton took first-team snaps with Taysom Hill receiving reps at quarterback in a reserve role. Winston has been playing with fractures in his back and an ankle injury.

However, Dennis Allen said that Winston missed practice for rest and that he anticipates the starting quarterback’s return on Thursday.

Mike Thomas and Ryan Ramczyk were also not at practice. Jarvis Landry, Andrus Peat, and Marcus Maye worked out on the side on Wednesday. Receiver Keith Kirkwood was signed to the practice squad.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off with head injury
Saints quarterback Jameis Winston attempts to pass during the first half of Sunday's loss to...
Saints come up short in 22-14 loss to Panthers
Saints drop their second game in a row by losing to the Panthers. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)
Saints loss to the Panthers leads to a two-game losing streak
The Saints are expected to be without tight end-quarterback Taysom Hill, shown in this December...
Saints’ Kamara, Winston active Sunday at Carolina, but Taysom Hill is out