VIDEO: Man arrested after walking into convenience store with shotgun

Police say a 32-year-old man walked into a gas station armed with a shotgun. (SOURCE: WALA)
By Stephen Moody and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA/Gray News) - A man in Florida has been arrested after walking into a gas station earlier this month with a shotgun, according to officials.

The incident was caught on surveillance cameras and released this week by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The video begins with the man walking into the convenience store.

The clerk sees the man and runs behind the register to grab his own weapon.

When the man finally sees the clerk, he strikes up a conversation.

“I don’t mean no harm; I’m just not from around here,” the man says.

“What you got in your hand, bro?” the clerk says.

“I got a big*** mother****** gun,” the man says.

The conversation continues as the man acknowledges the clerk’s gun.

“What’s that?” the man says.

“It’s a .45,” the clerk responds.

Eventually, the man leaves the store.

WALA reports authorities later identified the man as 32-year-old Rakim Tate.

Florida police would arrest him in Santa Rosa County. According to jail records, he was charged with carrying a prohibited weapon and robbery.

