Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in the City of Central can expect

The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as the $15 million project has been in the works for years.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as the $15 million project has been in the works for years.

Officials say they are hoping to get the one-mile-long roadway completed soon.

More than 30,000 drivers pass on Sullivan Road each day, according to state Sen. Bodi White, a known advocate for the expansion.

There is a lot that goes into completing these construction projects. According to Mayor David Barrow, the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) had to go back to the drawing board.

“There were a lot of issues out there with the sewer line installation, so DOTD stopped the project in July,” said Barrow. “They are redesigning the road project as well as the sewer project.”

White said the four-lane expansion will bring in additional sidewalks, and bike lanes, and should relieve some of the traffic.

“When you do this get it done, it’ll take pressure off I-12 because you’ll have a four-lane here and Magnolia Crossing,” said White. “We’re working on widening that right now.”

The project is set to move into its next phase in December, so drivers may see construction starting again sometime in the spring.

