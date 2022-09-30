Facebook
Police seeking information in armed robbery investigation

If you have any information that could help authorities, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP...
If you have any information that could help authorities, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are attempting to identify an individual tied to a reported armed robbery investigation.

Investigators believe the individual is connected to alleged business robberies around the Florida Boulevard area.

If you have any information that could help authorities, contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (344-7867).

You can also visit crimestoppersbr.com to report a tip.

You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

