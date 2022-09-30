Facebook
Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a man in Prairieville on Friday, Sept. 30.

The shooting reportedly happened around 2 p.m. on Oak Meadow Street.

A spokesman for the sheriff’s department said the man who was shot was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is not yet known, officials say.

This is an ongoing investigation. Further details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636; text their anonymous tip line at 847411; or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

