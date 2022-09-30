Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Pedestrian killed in Houma crash

(Credit: MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Authorities report Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, died in the crash.

An investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling south on LA 24 in the left lane near the Stadium Drive intersection. At the same time, Legarde was dressed in dark clothing as he walked across LA 24 when he was hit by the Charger.

Legarde suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Charger was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Charger and is unknown for the pedestrian. Standard toxicology samples were collected from the driver and pedestrian and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Police Lights
Man shot to death in Donaldsonville, APSO investigating
Electric car charging (generic)
Officials announce Electric Vehicle Strategic Plan for Baton Rouge
Nearly 60 Louisiana National Guardsmen assigned to the 1027th Transportation Company, 165th...
La. Guard sends help to Florida after Hurricane Ian
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, September 30
9News Daily AM Update: Friday, September 30