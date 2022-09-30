Pedestrian killed in Houma crash

HOUMA, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Authorities report Albert Legarde, 58, of Houma, died in the crash.

An investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling south on LA 24 in the left lane near the Stadium Drive intersection. At the same time, Legarde was dressed in dark clothing as he walked across LA 24 when he was hit by the Charger.

Legarde suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The driver of the Charger was properly restrained and was not injured.

Impairment is not suspected for the driver of the Charger and is unknown for the pedestrian. Standard toxicology samples were collected from the driver and pedestrian and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

