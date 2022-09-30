One man found dead in truck in Donaldsonville

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nancy smith has lived in Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville for years.

“It’s been a very quiet subdivision here. We’ve been here for over 25 years and never have had any problems here, so I was really upset to see what was going on outside. When I walked outside there was a lot of crying and screaming,” she said.

Friday morning was the most active she’s ever seen on her street.

David Washington, Jr. was found shot to death in his truck, still in the driveway of his home.

“To date, as of today, this will be the 8th homicide in Ascension Parish this year. This year, five of those homicides did occur in the West Bank,” Donald Capello, lieutenant colonel, APSO, said.

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators were around all day, trying to find more information about what happened.

“Sometimes there’s very little physical evidence supposed to go off. We need people to talk to us. We need people to believe in the police, believe in law enforcement, and trust in law enforcement. Give us information to go on. I mean, if they want to remain anonymous, that’s great. You know, they can use Crime Stoppers or tip 411 and remain anonymous, but information feeds our investigations,” Capello said.

Lieutenant colonel Donald Capello said the sheriff’s office crime task force has helped with reducing crime in Donaldsonville, just by having more officer presence.

“Continued law enforcement presence and help from the community. The biggest thing is we need help from the community. Because so often we’ll have a crime that happens not just on the West Bank, on the entire parish,” Capello said.

APSO officials said right now they believe this shooting was an isolated incident.

