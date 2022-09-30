Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said.

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row Truck Stop & Casino at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

The casino is located on Highway 70 in Belle Rose, near the Ascension Parish line.

Cavalier did not disclose exactly how many robbers were part of the heist and would not disclose how much money was stolen.

“We take this incident seriously and will pursue it aggressively,” Cavalier said. “We’re going to follow this until there is nothing left to follow.”

The spokesman said their investigation has included reviewing extensive video surveillance footage from both inside and outside the casino. No injuries were reported.

