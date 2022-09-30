Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By Kevin Foster and Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said.

Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row Truck Stop & Casino at 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 29.

The casino is located on Highway 70 in Belle Rose, near the Ascension Parish line.

Cavalier did not disclose exactly how many robbers were part of the heist and would not disclose how much money was stolen.

“We take this incident seriously and will pursue it aggressively,” Cavalier said. “We’re going to follow this until there is nothing left to follow.”

The spokesman said their investigation has included reviewing extensive video surveillance footage from both inside and outside the casino. No injuries were reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An LSU student, identified as Allison Rice. was shot and killed along Government Street...
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Bridgette Hull
Head of La. state board arrested on drug charges; board votes to terminate her
Jermani Thompson, 26, was tragically killed when her hair became entangled in a belt loader...
Baggage handler killed when hair caught in machinery at New Orleans airport
The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the two adults and child who died in a fiery...
Police identify 2 adults, toddler who died in fiery hit-and-run crash
Sherwood Place Apartments
Investigators say deadly shooting at apartment complex was ‘targeted’ & ‘gang-related’

Latest News

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office
Man hospitalized in Prairieville shooting
Damaged homes and businesses are seen in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Thursday, Sep 29, 2022,...
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida surveys devastation
Two people were hurt when a commercial truck crashed into a pickup truck head-on Thursday...
Sheriff’s office: 2 injured when USPS mail truck crashes, bursts into flames
The first edition of Live After 5 kicks off Friday, Sept. 16 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. with the...
Live After 5 in full swing