Man shot to death in Donaldsonville, APSO investigating

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - According to Sheriff Bobby Webre with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, around 6:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a shooting incident at a home on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville.

Once they arrived, deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information that could assist detectives is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

