LSU WR Jaray Jenkins is Jena’s Giant

LSU senior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, who's from the small town of Jena, has been a Giant on and off the field.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JENA, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, who’s from the small town of Jena, has been a Giant on and off the field.

The sports crew made the trip to Jena, which is located in La Salle Parish northeast of Alexandria, to learn more about him.

It provided the opportunity to tell the story of his immeasurable love for his hometown and the special promise he kept to his mother.

