Heading into October with more nice weather, just a little warmer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful weather continues today as northerly winds keep things dry and pleasant. After another morning start in the 50s for most, highs will be just a touch warmer this afternoon, topping out in the low 80s, under sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, September 30 (WAFB)

Weather looks just about perfect for Live After Five, high school football, or anything else you might have planned on Friday evening.

No significant changes are expected this weekend as we head into the first days of October. Morning lows will bottom out in the mid 50s, with afternoon highs slowly trending a little warmer, generally topping out in the low to mid 80s. There is no threat of rainfall, including for Southern’s home matchup against Arkansas Pine Bluff on Saturday evening.

Into next week, a dry and pleasant pattern will continue, although temperatures will trend back closer to normal. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected through the week, with no rainfall in our 10-day outlook. Morning lows will be in the low 60s for most of the week, with highs in the mid 80s, potentially reaching the upper 80s by late in the week.

In the tropics, Ian may not be a major hurricane anymore, but it is a Category 1 storm as of 4 a.m. Friday morning, with maximum winds listed at 85 miles per hour. Landfall is expected later today in South Carolina, with impacts ranging from strong winds to heavy rainfall and storm surge all expected. Those impacts will also extend well inland, with much of the state of North Carolina under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Elsewhere, Tropical Depression #11 has fizzled out over the open Atlantic, but the National Hurricane Center is now monitoring a new tropical wave emerging from Africa. That system is given a 50% chance of development over the next 5 days as it moves generally west to west-northwest over the eastern tropical Atlantic.

