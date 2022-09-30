Facebook
EBR, Ascension to host hazardous waste drop-off day Saturday

By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Mayor-President’s Office is hosting a household hazardous waste drop-off day.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the LSU Touchdown Village on South Quad Drive between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The goal of the drop-off is to give residents the opportunity to safely dispose of hazardous items.

Crews will accept items like fire extinguishers, pool chemicals, automobile tires, and more. Click here for a more detailed list of the items that will be and won’t be accepted as part of the drop-off event.

You must be a resident of East Baton Rouge Parish in order to participate. Organizers said an ID will be required.

Ascension Parish Government will accept household hazardous waste at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center on Saturday, Oct 1, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The event is free for Ascension Parish residents.

The Expo Center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road in Gonzales.

Accepted are items such as tires, appliances, electronics, batteries, and paint. Not accepted are items such as explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic.

A complete list can be seen on the attached flier published on the parish website and Facebook page.

This event is reserved for Ascension Parish residents only, so participants should be prepared to show proper ID, including residential street address.

For more information, please call the Citizen Service Center at 225-450-1200.

If you would like to volunteer, please sign up at: https://volunteerascension.volunteermatrix.com/collectionday

