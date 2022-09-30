BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police held a community walk Thursday, Sept. 29 near the area LSU student Allie Rice was killed in search of clues or tips related to her case.

Rice, 21, was shot and killed at a railroad crossing along Government Street on Sept. 16.

Officers spent the day canvassing the neighborhood and talking to residents to see if anyone knew or heard anything about what happened to Rice.

Residents that live near where the shooting happened say this killing is still hard to comprehend.

“Being raised around here, we never had any problems, my friends never had problems. We might’ve had someone get in trouble, get in a fight or something like that, but killings? No. It wasn’t much of that going around,” Felicia Mumphry, a lifelong resident said.

BRPD hasn’t released any information related to a possible motive, but they say tips are rolling in.

“It’s something we’re not going to disclose at this particular time, but I can tell you people are calling and people are giving us information,” Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said.

McKneely says they have had dozens of community walks before, and it has led to them solving several unsolved crimes.

Investigators hope their presence will lead to someone offering a piece to the puzzle to this shooting, and possibly other crimes that have happened.

“We believe somebody out there has information to not only the Ally Rice investigation, but any other unsolved homicides that we’re investigating along with just crimes in general,” Sgt. Don Coppola said.

Residents are hopeful this approach will lead to an arrest, but some are challenging the police to do these walks more often.

“These police officers, I see they’re canvassing now, but what about a month from now? Or in two months,” asked Mumphry. “But it’s not just on them, we all have to do more. All of us. Parents too.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Any tip you provide will remain anonymous. You could get a $50,000 reward if it leads to the arrest of Rice’s killer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.