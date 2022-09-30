Arrest made in deadly shooting near O’Neal Lane earlier this month, deputies say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Yorkfield Drive, near O’Neal Lane earlier this month.

A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan,18, as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Erion Franklin on Sept. 15. Franklin’s body was discovered on the ground just before 6:30 a.m. near a concrete patio area of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the head.

EBRSO homicide detectives and the State Police Fugitive Task Force located Brogan and took him into custody on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Authorities report during an interview, Brogan admitted to shooting Franklin during a drug transaction and then stealing Franklin’s handgun which was found when Brogan was arrested.

The firearm was reported stolen through BRPD.

Brogan was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he faces several charges including first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15. (WAFB)

A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15. (WAFB)

A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.