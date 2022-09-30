Facebook
Arrest made in deadly shooting near O’Neal Lane earlier this month, deputies say

A body was discovered in Baton Rouge early Thursday, Sept. 15, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Yorkfield Drive, near O’Neal Lane earlier this month.

A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed detectives identified Destin Brogan,18, as the suspect who allegedly shot and killed 20-year-old Erion Franklin on Sept. 15. Franklin’s body was discovered on the ground just before 6:30 a.m. near a concrete patio area of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the head.

EBRSO homicide detectives and the State Police Fugitive Task Force located Brogan and took him into custody on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Authorities report during an interview, Brogan admitted to shooting Franklin during a drug transaction and then stealing Franklin’s handgun which was found when Brogan was arrested.

The firearm was reported stolen through BRPD.

Brogan was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison where he faces several charges including first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of stolen firearms.

A body was discovered in Baton Rouge on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 15.
